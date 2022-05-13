Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Surmodics worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Surmodics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $480.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

