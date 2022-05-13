Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Supremex stock opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.10. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.06. The company has a market cap of C$87.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

