Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.65).

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 127.75 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.10. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 133 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

