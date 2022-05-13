Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

