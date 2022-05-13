Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.31.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $146,500 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

