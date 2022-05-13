SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.68 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $82.14 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002449 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

