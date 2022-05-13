Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.79.

RUN traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 312,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,012,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

