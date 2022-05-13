SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 7.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 132,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,697,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

