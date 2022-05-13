SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$6.33. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 74,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -91.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.40.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$257.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

