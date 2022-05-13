SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

STKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,866. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

