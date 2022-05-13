Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.57.
TSE SU opened at C$45.98 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.84. The firm has a market cap of C$64.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
