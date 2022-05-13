Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.05.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

