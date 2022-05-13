Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of SLF opened at C$61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.43 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.17. The firm has a market cap of C$35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9899995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.92.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

