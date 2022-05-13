Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.94. 177,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.69 and a 52-week high of C$24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

