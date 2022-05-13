Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.72.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$14.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

