Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.72.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$14.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

