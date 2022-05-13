Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Shares Down 0.4%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIH)
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
