Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading 147.5% Higher

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 147.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

