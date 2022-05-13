Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.65 ($83.84).

ETR:SAX traded up €3.07 ($3.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €52.85 ($55.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.26 ($51.85) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($80.05).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

