Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAUHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 149,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,332. Straumann has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Get Straumann alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

About Straumann (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.