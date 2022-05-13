Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SAUHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 149,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,332. Straumann has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
