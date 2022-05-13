StockNews.com Upgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to “Hold”

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.
WETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.
In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 451.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)
WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
