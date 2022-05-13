StockNews.com Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to “Hold”

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,152,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,390,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

