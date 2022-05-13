StockNews.com Lowers Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $280.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of Via Renewables stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $47,862. Corporate insiders own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

