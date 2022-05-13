StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 385,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $146,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

