StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 385,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
