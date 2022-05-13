StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.