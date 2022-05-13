StockNews.com Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $185.05 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average of $244.11.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

