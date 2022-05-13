StockNews.com Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $185.05 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average of $244.11.
In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
