StockNews.com Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Hold

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 51,461,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,977,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.