StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,164. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.