StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Acme United by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acme United by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.