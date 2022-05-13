StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 230,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

