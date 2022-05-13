Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 13th (ASTE, ATKR, AVYA, BBI, BBSI, CLH, CSSE, CVNA, CVX, CW)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 13th:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Astec Industries Inc alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $189.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 57.9% in a year, ahead of the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 45.4%. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend and boosted the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 182 ($2.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a hold rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prosus N.V. provides e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates principally in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia. Prosus N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $260.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past six months on robust surprise trend. It reported second and third straight quarters of earnings and sales beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, respectively. Results gained from continued growth in the beer business and solid consumer demand. Depletion volume benefited from strength in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. High-end Power Brands, including The Prisoner Brand Family, Kim Crawford and Meiomi, acted as key growth drivers. As a result, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2023 view. Also, the recent partnership with Coca-Cola bodes well. However, continued softness in wine and spirits business remains a drag. Constellation Brands has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, driven by congestion at ports and warehousing costs, which are likely to impact its business in fiscal 2023.”

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the stock.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.75 target price on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.