STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €1.37 ($1.44) on Thursday, reaching €35.74 ($37.62). 4,764,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($22.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.71.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.