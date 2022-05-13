Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$42.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 12,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

