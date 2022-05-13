Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.
NYSE STVN traded up €0.42 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting €15.17 ($15.97). The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,596. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($30.72).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
