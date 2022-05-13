STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STE traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.39. 655,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

