Stephens Boosts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $78.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $47.17 on Monday. Cutera has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $855.66 million, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,073,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cutera by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

