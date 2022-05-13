Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

STZHF opened at $28.07 on Monday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

