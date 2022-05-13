State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.