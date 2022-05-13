STARSHIP Price Down 44.1% This Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $89,955.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00535891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.09 or 1.94886616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000246 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

