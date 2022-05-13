Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

STN stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 6,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

