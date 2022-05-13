Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Eli Samaha Acquires 37,606 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) Director Eli Samaha purchased 37,606 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $255,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,319,640.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Eli Samaha bought 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $611.93 million for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stagwell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,649 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

