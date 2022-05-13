Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Buys $345,000.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) Director Eli Samaha acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,143,867.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Eli Samaha purchased 37,606 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $255,344.74.

NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 465,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,311. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $611.93 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell (Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

