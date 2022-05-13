Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Stadler Rail from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Stadler Rail alerts:

SRAIF stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. Stadler Rail has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35.

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.