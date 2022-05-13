STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of STAA opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.