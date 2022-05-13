SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 106,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

