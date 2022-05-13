SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 615,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

