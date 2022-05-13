SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.90

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 93961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.35%.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.