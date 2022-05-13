SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.90

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 93961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.35%.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STEW)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.