Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 8.7%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.07. 742,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,979,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Get Square alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -505.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.