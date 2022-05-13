Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 28,339,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,448,660. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

