SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the April 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,798,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 586,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.