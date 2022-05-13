Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,599. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

